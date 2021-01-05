5 months after giving birth, Isabel Oli says getting back old figure is 'just a bonus'

MANILA – More than five months since she gave birth to her third child, Isabel Oli acknowledged that getting back into shape has also been three times harder.

Oli mentioned this in one of her first Instagram posts this 2021 as she shared photos from their family vacation in their Batangas resort.

“Trying to strike a pose, hiding the excess fats on my 5-month postpartum body, and smiling at the same time equals happy momma,” she wrote.

“Yah, just appreciating what I have now. Being preggy 3x, I noticed that getting back in shape is 3x harder too,” she added.

Despite this, Oli declared that she loves her body and that she is just trying to stay healthy and fit which is of utmost important for her.

“Gaining back my old figure for me now is just a bonus. So, here is me trying to have some fun under the sun,” she added.

Oli and her husband John Prats welcomed their daughter, Forest, last July 17.

The celebrity couple, who got married in 2015, have two other children. Their eldest Lilly Feather is 4, while their second, Freedom, turned 3 in November.

Related video: