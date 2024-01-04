WATCH: Get to know more about Golden Globes host Jo Koy

Get to know Golden Globes host Jo Koy. Instagram/@goldenglobes

The Golden Globes shared more trivia about Jo Koy, who is set to host the Golden Globe Awards for the first time.

The Filipino-American comedian will be part of the 81st edition of the event, which is known for kicking off Hollywood's awards season, on January 7 (US time).

On Instagram, Jo Koy jokingly shared more about himself.

"First comedy gig? It wasn't an open mic. It was a contest called Starmania, which was like a bootleg Star Search. I lost to a Lionel Richie impersonator. And I hope he's watching today," Jo Koy said.

"Dream place to have a show? The Forum in Inglewood, Madison Square Garden. Like all these arenas that I've played in are truly dream gigs. But this right now, the Golden Globes, that's a big one for me," he shared.

When it comes to his favorite hobby, Jo Koy said he'd like to rest. He also revealed that he can eat pizza for a week straight.

Texting or talking? "Talking, alright. Texting is so annoying. How are you feeling? I don't know. Eggplant."

On the question if he's a strict boss, the comedian joked: "I don't know. Oh, people in my crew when they say 'bye' I make sure I go 'love you.' And if they don't say it back, they're fired."

Jo Koy rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts. He has released successful Netflix specials, as well as a movie.

