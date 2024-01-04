Home > Entertainment LOOK: Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan and kids visit South Korea ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2024 11:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber After revealing that they separated briefly, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and her husband former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan are enjoying the holidays in South Korea with their three children. On Instagram, Cuneta shared photos and videos from taken from their trip abroad. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) "So happyyyyyyyy! Daebak!!!," captioned one of her posts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) On the first day of 2024, Cuneta revealed that she and Pangilinan briefly separated after going through a rough patch. Cuneta will be celebrating her 58th birthday on January 6. This year, the country's Megastar is set to do films, concerts and a US tour. Sharon Cuneta reveals breaking up briefly with husband Kiko Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Sharon Cuneta South Korea Kiko Pangilinan celebrity travel