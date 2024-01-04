After revealing that they separated briefly, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and her husband former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan are enjoying the holidays in South Korea with their three children.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared photos and videos from taken from their trip abroad.

"So happyyyyyyyy! Daebak!!!," captioned one of her posts.

On the first day of 2024, Cuneta revealed that she and Pangilinan briefly separated after going through a rough patch.



Cuneta will be celebrating her 58th birthday on January 6. This year, the country's Megastar is set to do films, concerts and a US tour.

