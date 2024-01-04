Watch more News on iWantTFC

In “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” father-and-son Kurt and Wyatt Russell play the present-day and the younger version of Lee Shaw.

As a young army officer in the 1950s, Wyatt's Lee meets in the second episode the scientists Dr. Keiko Mura and Bill Randa, played respectively by Mari Yamamoto and Anders Holm.

“Wyatt and I felt very strongly needed to take place as quickly as it could to tie the two time periods together,” said Kurt, “to let the audience cinematically know it’s the same person.”

He added: “We're not doing a father-son thing here. There's a tendency for that to be in the back of your mind. We were very focused on trying to make that happen very quickly and somewhat often in the beginning to where you could just forget about that and realize: Yeah, oh, there he is young, there he is old.”

A crucial part of the story takes place in the Philippines where they discover one of the giant creatures whose existence they’ve been trying to prove.

In the second episode of "Monarch," its heroes travel to investigate in a storyline set in the Philippines. (Courtesy: AppleTV+ 'Monarch')

At a young age, Wyatt forged a different path from his famous parents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

He pursued a successful career as a hockey player.

“I did not want to be an actor,” said Wyat, “because most people would go when I was playing hockey, ‘Well, why don't you just be an actor? And I'm like, well, because I'm not. I’m a hockey player.’”

Wyatt continued: “It was a rebellious side of me and then when I got older and I got injured, I realized I didn't have to do it like other people were telling me I had to do it. I could do it my own way. I could be interested in my own things. But yes, I was very against it in the beginning.”

The Apple TV+ series, which takes place in the legendary Godzilla universe, spans three generations and effectively delivers on the epic action-adventure elements while being grounded in poignant human stories.

The father-and-son tandem of Kurt and Wyatt Russell star in the new AppleTV+ series "Monarch." (Courtesy: AppleTV+ 'Monarch')

“It was just fun to be able to be a part of that and try and execute the human element and let the monsters inform the rest of it and have that,” Wyatt added, “make the monsters cool, the human part. It was fun.”

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, and Ren Watabe.