Kapamilya star Kim Chiu reflected on her 2023, which she called an "intense year of personal growth."



“So many things can happen in a year, and 2023 was an example for me. 365 days of emotions, up, side, down,” she said in the caption of her Instagram Reel, which featured some of her highlights from the past year.



“It tested my faith and a lot of learnings, wins and losses. I couldn't gather all my emotions, which felt overwhelming—so many sentimental moments, breakdowns, and breakthroughs,” she added.



According to Chiu, she is “thankful for all the amazing people” she worked with including the new friends she made.



“To everyone who supported me along the way, please know that I am deeply thankful, and I appreciate each one of you,” she wrote.



She also expressed her gratitude for the “trust and opportunities” given to her in 2023.



“I am thankful for the highs and also grateful for the lows. Life comes by surprise, and it's up to you how you walk through it. Life is a test, and all I know is you have to keep walking and moving forward. Stop for a while, cherish every moment, and think about what was,” she said.



Among the endeavors she expressed gratitude for was being a “noona” in DreamMaker, her role in the film “FitCheck,” drama “Linlang,” and the upcoming series “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.”



“I am forever grateful. #2023, you are differently amazing. #2024, please be more amazing,” Chiu wrote.