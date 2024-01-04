'Gen V' cast on fan love, unwinding after filming

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The world of “The Boys” expands with its hit spin-off “Gen V,” which introduces TV fans to characters from the superhero-only college, Godolkin University.

The Amazon series “Gen V” stars Derek Luh and London Thor, who both play Jordan Li, an outstanding student endowed with a unique ability of changing between male and female forms.

Luh shared a recent fan encounter that showed how Jordan has quickly become a fan favorite.

“She's (fan) like, ‘Don't say it, I'm gonna get it.’ And she gets up, leaves and then comes back and she's like, ‘Gen V. You're the one who plays two people.’ And I'm like, ‘Oh, thank you so much,’” said Luh.

Asked if the cast talks to each other about certain things, Luh said: “I think for the most part, we just got so lucky that we were so similar and so beautifully different. Had that like, great Yin and Yang, where we kind of just, go through the process, took on each other's personalities, and I think it showed on-screen.”

Thor, meanwhile, reflected on how the first season of “Gen V” deftly revealed and nourished Jordan’s character development.

“I love the journey that we got to go on,” he said. “The evolution of Jordan felt so natural, the way they crafted it didn't feel forced. It felt like every episode, it was just ever-changing in a very human and real way that Derek and I both got to explore as it went on. There was no big switch.”

As the show’s central character Marie, whose horrific family tragedy drives her story, actress Jaz Sinclair took on heavy physical and emotional challenges.

Sinclair said that while it was a challenge, it was “definitely worth it.”

On unwinding after filming difficult scenes, the actress said: “I did my best. I have my dog; we snuggle so that helped a lot. But yeah, sometimes it was hard to be a person and also be in these really high intensity emotional scenes all the time.”