Daryl Ong leads benefit concert to help friend

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Daryl Ong in partnership with Viral Records will be holding the benefit show "Here for Jear,” on January 19, at the SM Skydome in North EDSA.

The proceeds will go to fund the cancer treatment of Ong’s friend Jear Santos.

“Andito ako, andito kami, para sa 'yo,” The Voice of the Philippines alum wrote on his Facebook page.

“You’re a friend who’s always there.

You’re a friend who always cheers.

And now, we fight with you.

Because your fight is our fight.

And you will never be alone,” he added.

Among the artists set to perform are rising acts Isaiah, Chandler, Topnotch, and Lirico.

Kris Lawrence and Katrina Velarde will also take the spotlight.

“Please join us in a spectacular musical evening featuring world-class singers and performers, as we FIGHT with Jear in overcoming his biggest battle yet,” Ong said in a Facebook post.