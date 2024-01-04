Darren Espanto's lesson from 2023: 'Learn to let go'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer-actor Darren Espanto shared a life lesson that he learned from the past year that he can take into 2024 as a guide.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay," Espanto said 2023 taught him about learning to let go and that there are things that are not meant to be.

"Kasi may mga bagay na kahit ipilit mo na manatili sa buhay mo -- it can be material thing, a person -- kailangan matuto ka na if it's not meant for you, you have to let go. Siguro hindi 'yon 'yung para sa iyo na gustong ibigay ni God. So learn to let go. Just trust in God's plan," Espanto said.

Espanto expects to be very busy in 2024, which marks his 10th year in showbiz.

"This year, I will be celebrating my 10th anniversary. So sana po ay abangan niyo po... And also more singles and hopefully an album this year din po under Star Music," Espanto said.

