Angelica Panganiban pays tribute to 'dada' Gregg Homan

Actress Angelica Panganiban recently took to social media to express her gratitude and love for husband Gregg Homan.

In an Instagram post, Panganiban thanked Homan for his support and for "carrying the heavier load" in their relationship.



Panganiban captioned a photo of Homan with the words, "Dada, thank you for everything that you do. Thank you for carrying the heavier load. I appreciate you. I love you."



This is Panganiban’s first post after getting married in United States with Homan last December 31, 2023.