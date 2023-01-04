MANILA -- Comedian and television host Vhong Navarro is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, January 4. He turned 46.

On "It's Showtime," his co-hosts Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Ryan Bang, Karylle, and others, greeted the actor on his special day.

"Lubos naming binabati ng isang maligayang kaarawan ang pinakamamahal naming pareng Vhong Navarro," Alcasid said.

"We love you Vhong and we miss you," Perez added.

"Balik ka na," Jugueta quipped.

On social media, Navarro's wife Tanya Bautista shared her birthday message for the actor.

"My home. My world. Happy birthday! Prayed for the rest. I love you!," Bautista wrote on Instagram.

Navarro was able to spend the holidays with his family and loved ones as he was released on bail in early December after nearly three months of detention in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for two months before he was transferred to the Taguig City Jail, where he stayed for over two weeks.

