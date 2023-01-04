Mariah Carey extends Billboard chart lead to 2023

Photo from Mariah Carey's Twitter account.

American pop diva Mariah Carey remained at the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Christmas classic in the first week of 2023.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was still No. 1 on the chart and was joined by seven more holiday songs -- "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", "Jingle Bell Rock", "A Holly Jolly Christmas", "Last Christmas", "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year", "Feliz Navidad", and "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)."

According to Billboard, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" drew 46.9 million streams, 24.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 6,000 downloads in the United States from December 23 to 29, citing data from Luminate.

"Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift rose to the 8th spot ,while "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras was stead at No. 10 to complete the Top 10.

Carey, who extended her lead with the most number of weeks on top of the chart at 91, earlier thanked her fans for the milestone.

"I can’t even handle this news... I’m jumping up and down in the snow! Meanwhile, Cha Cha is swimming around and Mutley is howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy," she tweeted, referring to her pet dogs.

Carey also holds the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

Becoming a pop culture icon for Christmas is just one of Carey's many achievements.

The hitmaker has 5 Grammy awards under her belt — Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together," Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi," Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love," and Best New Artist.

