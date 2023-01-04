Home  >  Entertainment

'Darna' star Jane de Leon ready to dive into 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 11:56 AM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon turned to social media to express her excitement as she welcomes 2023.

Sharing a video showing the highlights of the past year, De Leon also shared her message of gratitude.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)

"To the people in my life who make me smile, support me, and bring me joy, a big thank you. I’M READY TO DIVE INTO 2023," De Leon wrote on her Instagram post.

De Leon is the lead star of ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," which airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related Videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Darna   Jane de Leon   New Year  