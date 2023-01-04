MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon turned to social media to express her excitement as she welcomes 2023.

Sharing a video showing the highlights of the past year, De Leon also shared her message of gratitude.

"To the people in my life who make me smile, support me, and bring me joy, a big thank you. I’M READY TO DIVE INTO 2023," De Leon wrote on her Instagram post.

De Leon is the lead star of ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," which airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related Videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC