'I'm back': Rita Ora hints at possible music comeback

British singer Rita Ora on Wednesday hinted on social media of a possible music comeback this year.

In an Instagram post, Ora posted a clip with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi with a note saying she's back.

"SURPRISE. I’M BACK! You Only Love Me ... XX/01/23 #RO3," she said in a caption.

Ora and Waititi tied the knot in August, The Sun reported, with an intimate wedding in London.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are," a source told The Sun.

Ora rose to fame in 2012 after being featured in DJ Fresh's single, "Hot Right Now." Meanwhile, Waititi has a Grammy award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, and an Oscar award for Best Adapted Screenplay, both for "Jojo Rabbit."

