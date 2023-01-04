Photos from Heart Evangelista's Instagram account

A week after quashing rumors about her relationship with Chiz Escudero, actress Heart Evangelista continued her holiday celebration in Japan with the senator’s two kids.

Evangelista returned to Tokyo based on her Instagram posts just after she marked the New Year with Escudero that ultimately ended months-long speculations that they have separated.

In one of her posts, the actress and socialite shared snaps of Escudero’s two children: Joaquin and Ma. Cecilia.

On New Year’s Eve, Evangelista greeted her followers with snaps of her with her senator-husband and his children: “Happy 2023.”

One of the photos shows Evangelista and a beaming Escudero holding hands, indicating the two remain very much together despite persistent rumors that they have separated.

Evangelista earlier hinted at her holiday reunion with Escudero, when she tagged him in an another post, writing, “See you soon.”

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

