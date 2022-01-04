What Janine said on being among world’s ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’

Photo from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account

Actress Janine Gutierrez is flattered to be part of the world’s “100 Most Beautiful Faces” in 2021, an international list driven by social media.

During the finale press conference of ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You,” Gutierrez gushed over being named as one of the prettiest women on the planet, ranking 78th in the list.

“I think pinakamaganda naman talaga ang Pilipina and I'm honored, I guess,” she said on Tuesday.

The actress tried to downplay the recognition by explaining that having a happy heart makes one beautiful.

“It really has to come from the inside na masaya ka and you also make the people around you happy,” Gutierrez quipped.

Also included in the list are Kapamilya actresses Ivana Alawi and Liza Soberano.

The annual list, compiled by UK-based TC Candler, was released on Tuesday, after a nomination process that primarily factors fan engagement and votes.

K-pop superstar Lisa of Blackpink ranked No. 1 this year.

Alawi, meanwhile, was the highest ranking Filipina on the list at No. 4. The YouTube sensation is set to return to acting in 2022 via a new ABS-CBN teleserye.

Soberano, who remains on hiatus from showbiz, placed 18th.

Bella Poarch, the Filipino-American singer and TikTok star, also made it to the list in 95th.

Soberano has been a regular on the “Most Beautiful Faces” list since 2015. She ranked first overall in 2017, and in 2018 was inducted to its Hall of Fame for consecutive appearances.