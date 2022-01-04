MANILA -- Comedian-host Vhong Navarro is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, January 4.

On ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime," Navarro, who took a break for his special day, received greetings from his co-hosts Amy Perez, Ogie Alcasid, Kim Chiu, Ryan Bang, Karylle, Ion Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz and Jackie Gonzaga.

"Napaka-attractive rin na araw ito para sa nag-iisang Mr. Suave ng Pilipinas, Kuys Vhong. Happy, happy birthday!" Alcasid said.

"We love you. We know you are enjoying birthday, kaya enjoy your special day," Perez added.

According to Alcasid, they already greeted Navarro on his special day through a messaging app.

"Kuya Vhong, happy birthday. We love you," Chiu also said.

On Instagram, Navarro's wife, Tanya Bautista, shared her birthday message for her husband's special day.

"To the most patient, understanding and humble person I know, HAPPY & BLESSED BIRTHDAY, MAHAL KO @vhongx44! I can’t thank God enough for you. I LOVE YOU! Sorry I’m sick and can’t prepare something special today... bawi when I’m better," Bautista wrote.

On the comment section of Bautista's post, Navarro also expressed his love for his wife.

"No worries, Mahal ko! Iloveyou," he wrote.

Navarro and Bautista tied the knot in November 2019 in Kyoto, Japan, after over a decade of being together.

