LOOK: Alden Richards celebrates 30th birthday

MANILA – Alden Richards recently marked his 30th birthday with a simple celebration in Lake Tahoe, California.

As seen on Instagram, Richards welcomed his birthday with a cake while bundled up in a blanket.

“Grateful for 30 fruitful years. Thank you for all the greetings. GOD has always been so good,” he wrote in the caption.

“First birthday salubong ko pala 'to. Hahaha,” he added.

Among the celebrities who greeted him were Lovi Poe, Ryan Agoncillo, Megan Young, Gabbi Garcia and more.

Richards then wowed his supports as he made a separate post where he flaunted his toned abs while taking a mirror selfie.

“Discipline is the key,” he said as he shares the product of his hard work.