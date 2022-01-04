Iya Villania, Drew Arellano are expecting fourth baby

MANILA – Iya Villania and Drew Arellano are expecting baby No. 4.

The couple announced this through their latest vlog which they uploaded on YouTube on Monday.

As seen in the clip, Arellano was the last to know from their family and Villania tasked their eldest child Primo to tell his dad about the good news.

“We are gonna go camping today and tomorrow you’re gonna tell Papa,” Villania told Primo. “We’ve kept this secret for a week now.”

“Hindi pa alam ni Drew. A few people know like my sisters… but my mom and Drew do not know yet,” she added.

According to Villania, her fourth pregnancy journey has been a little hard for her because of her “all-day sickness.”

“Medyo nags-struggle na ako to keep it a secret because morning sickness this time around has not been good. Actually medyo all-day sickness. That’s been the hardest part. Things that I used to like, hindi ko masyadong like. Even my juices that I would look forward to drinking in the morning and at night, hindi ko rin type.”

Villania believes it’s just really harder with her age, and with each kid.

Meanwhile, after they revealed the secret to Arellano, the TV host was obviously happily surprised that he told his wife: “Ginusto natin iyan.”

Villania is expected to give birth in June.