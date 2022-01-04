Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment

Adrian Lindayag is overwhelmed with the support he received after the viral coming out scene of his character on ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

On Tuesday’s media conference of the show, Lindayag revealed that he received tons of comments after the airing of the scene wherein Kelvin, the role he is portraying, mustered the courage to tell his father, Victor, played by Lito Pimentel, that he is gay.

Lindayag gave credit to the program’s writers for curating a good script for the scene the moved many viewers to tears.

He said it is important to tell the Filipino audience about acceptance on members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Sobrang overwhelmed po ako sa mga comments na natanggap namin para sa eksenang yun. And I would like to commend yung writers, yung mga sumulat sa eksena kasi napakahalagang ikuwento yung pagtanggap ng pamilyang Pilipino sa mga LGBT nilang kapamilya. Proud ako na ABS-CBN at Dreamscape told that story,” Lindayag said.

With the support of his adopted sister Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and his mother Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), Kelvin gathered his resolve to tell all to his father in the episode aptly titled “Love Wins.”

“Lagi kong sinasabi sa puso ko, ‘Huwag mong bibiguin si Papang.’ Pero ang totoong gusto ng puso ko, Pang… Papang, bakla po ako,” he said.

Victor revealed he had always had an inkling, recalling an instance during Kelvin’s childhood when he was bullied by his schoolmates.

Referring to always asking Kelvin about having a girlfriend, Victor admitted, “Mali ako doon.”

Lindayag, who is openly gay, expressed hopes that Kelvin’s story would inspire viewers of “Marry Me, Marry You” to discuss “love in all forms” especially within families.

“Ang empowering mapanood nito sa TV,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to Kelvin’s line declaring his gender identity.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez also shared that it was her favorite scene in the series and is hopeful to see Kelvin find romance in the story should there be a second season.

“Ako gusto ko sana si Kelvin magka-love story...Favorite scene ko talaga yung coming out ni Kelvin. Gusto ko na tanggap siya ni Papang, suportado siya ni Mamang. Syempre dapat sa lovelife din ipakita yun,” the actress said in the media conference.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” is down its last few weeks. It can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

