Photos from Elisse Joson's Instagram account

Aside from the cuteness of their daughter, celebrity couple McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson drew tons of appreciation from netizens with their sweet New Year’s Eve photos.

Some netizens gushed over the photo of De Leon kissing the armpit of Joson as they welcomed 2022.

“It’s the kilikili kiss for me,” one netizen commented.

“Hahaha, yung kabilang kili kili naman. Happy New Year McFeLisse,” another fan teased.

De Leon and Joson celebrated the holidays as a small family with the addition of their first child, Felize.

“Though our New Year's Eve was spent differently and we missed our families so much, we're still blessed to be with each other to welcome the new year,” the actress said in the caption.

“To an abundance of health, new possibilities, and success for all! Cheers,” she added.

De Leon, 26, and Joson, 25, introduced their firstborn, Felize, in the October 31 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

Despite welcoming a baby together, the pair is not in a rush to get married. In an interview with Push, de Leon admitted they have talked about it but they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

“Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse 'yan. Pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, ‘di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon,” he said.

“Siguro soon. Wala namang problema do’n. Darating din naman tayo do’n. Kailangan lang siguro talaga naming paghandaan yon,” he added.

For now, de Leon is keen on working harder to be able to provide for his family financially.