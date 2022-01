MANILA -- Actor Coco Martin is done shooting his upcoming film "Apag" with award-winning director Brillante Mendoza.

This was confirmed by Martin's co-star, former Kapamilya actress Gladys Reyes through a social media post.

On Facebook, Reyes shared clips and photos from their last shooting day of the movie, which also stars Sen. Lito Lapid.

The film also features Gina Pareno, Jaclyn Jose, Julio Diaz, Mercedes Cabral and Martin’s younger brother Ronwaldo.

"Last shooting day.... Ang bilis ng panahon, parang kelan lang kami nag-start mag-shoot, eto tapos na kami. Di ko namalayan ang araw dahil ang sarap katrabaho ng mga kasama ko, from my ate Jane Jacklyn Jose, dami ko tawa sa bonding chikahan namin, to Coco, na super maalaga sa 'min at dedicated sa work, kakatuwa! Tito Sen. Lito Lapid, walang tigil ang pagdating ng masasarap na food from him, overflowing delicious kapampangan food. Mercedes Cabral (my newfound sister) wish to work with her ng mas mahabang panahon to kuya Julio, tita Gina Pareño at iba pa namin mga nakasama. Higit sa lahat ang pagkakataong maidirek ni Direk Brillante Mendoza. Daming bago sa naging karanasan ko sa kanya, kakaibang challenge. Bawal ang slow, kumbaga," Reyes shared.

"Apag," which is about Pampanga's dishes and traditions, is Martin's reunion movie project with Mendoza.

Martin is also busy with ABS-CBN's hit series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which is available on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, TFC, and WeTV iflix.

Related video: