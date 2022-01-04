BTS members RM, Jin fully recover from COVID-19

BTS members RM and Jin

BTS members RM and Jin have made full recovery from COVID-19, Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

According to the record label, both artists have concluded their mandated quarantine on January 4.

Big Hit Music assured the idols, who both received treatment from their respective homes since December 25, “are now able to return to their daily activities.”

“Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery,” the record label explained.

The agency also expressed their gratitude for ARMYs who sent their well wishes for the Bangtan boys.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artists’ health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” it said.

The news comes after Big Hit Music revealed BTS rapper Suga, who tested positive on Christmas Eve, had also made a full recovery from his bout with COVID-19.

All three incidents are breakthrough infections or COVID-19 infections of a fully vaccinated person.

BTS, which is currently on a break, is set to return this year with a new album, as well as an in-person concert in Seoul.

It is unclear, however, whether the record-high surge of infections, which put South Korea’s hospitals under intense pressure, has changed their initial plans.

The group’s agency, however, stressed they will “continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority” as well as “vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.”

Last month, South Korea reported their highest daily count for cases as well as deaths.

The daily tally of infections, however, has since started slowing down to an average of about 4,300 infections.