Toni Gonzaga defends evicted 'PBB' housemate Russu from bashers

MANILA -- Actress Toni Gonzaga took to Instagram to ask for understanding and forgiveness for "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" housemate Russu Laurente who was evicted on Sunday night.

In an Instagram post, Gonzaga shared her own realization about what happened after Laurente ended his journey inside the famous yellow house.

"For our 2nd eviction night housemate Russu was evicted because of a mistake he did that eventually made him realize the damage it has done. People are very quick to judge him, call him names and crucify him on social media because of it, without realizing that, at 19 years old, he doesn’t know the gravity of words spoken," Gonzaga wrote.

"He has learned his lesson and this will help him grow and mature in life. And now that he knows better, he will do better. May this also serve as a reminder for us to not define and label a person by the mistakes they’ve committed but from how they rise up, rebuild and become a better person they are really supposed to be. I hugged the boy after the show and he kept apologizing. Forgiveness is a gift everyone deserves," Gonzaga added.

On Sunday night, Laurente was the second housemate to leave the Big Brother house after receiving only 4.39 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

His eviction means the other nominees, Aizyl Tandugon and Crismar Menchavez, will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

Prior to his eviction, Laurente, as well as Menchavez, caught the attention of viewers after they admitted to supporting the shutdown of ABS-CBN.

In a conversation with Big Brother, both admitted that they were ill-informed about the issue, and apologized for their previous statements.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

