'PBB' housemates Russu, Crismar apologize for supporting ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA -- "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" housemates Russu Laurente and Crismar Menchavez have apologized after they admitted that they supported the shutdown of ABS-CBN last year.

In a conversation with Big Brother, both admitted that they were ill-informed about the issue, and apologized for their previous statements.

Menchavez, who stressed that he did not post anything on social media about the network's woes, admitted that he agreed with the decision not to grant a new franchise to ABS-CBN.

"Humingi po talaga ako ng tawad kuya kasi alam ko once in my life, parang I don't care na maikling time lang 'yun na nag-agree ako, but I did agree, sa thought ko na nag-yes ako sa thought ko, kahit hindi ko siya pinost or everything but I agreed to the shutdown and I am ashamed of it and I'm sorry po talaga, Kuya," he said.



Big Brother then told Menchavez that what happened last year was really hard for him and all the Kapamilyas.

"'Yung mga panahon na 'yun, 'yon ay hindi naging madali sa akin. 'Yun ay isang madilim na pagkakataon at pangyayari sa buhay ng Kapamilya. Pero ito ay pamilya na bahagi ka na. Tinatanggap ko ang paghingi mo ng pagpapatawad," Kuya said.

After Menchavez, Laurente went to confession room to talk to Big Brother and opened up about his previous stand on the franchise issue of ABS-CBN.

"Marami po nagsasabi sa akin 'di ba noong panahon (na 'yon) is halos sumang-ayon ka o sumama ka sa mga nagpapasasara, bakit ngayon nag-audition ka sa Big Brother? Sinabi ko po talaga nang harap-harapan sa kanila Kuya na 'yung mga panahon na iyon is hindi ko pa na-realize or nalaman 'yung totoong sitwasyon. Kumbaga hindi ko pa nalagay 'yung sarili ko sa sitwasyon ng mga taong 'yon," Laurente said.

Big Brother then shared his advice to Laurente.

"Nakakabitaw tayo ng salita, nanghuhusga tayo base sa mga hindi kumpletong impormasyon. Madali tayong maimpluwensiyahan o madali sa opinyon ng iba, kaya naman hindi naging tama ito. Alam ko na ang iba't ibang tao ay may kanya-kanyang opinyon. Pero ang magnais ng kapahamakan sa iba, ito ay hindi katanggap-tanggap," Big Brother said.

Russu then apologized to Big Brother and to all Kapamilyas.

"Alam ko po Kuya na nasaktan po kayo na minsan po isa rin ako sa mga sumang-ayon sa pagpapasara ng iyong tahanan. Nung mga panahong hindi ko pa alam 'yung mga nangyayari, 'yung mga totoong nangyayari po sa likod ng mga nakikita ko po, Kuya. I'm sorry po Kuya kung nasaktan ko po kayo at 'yung pamilya po ng ABS-CBN," Laurente said.

Big Brother eventually accepted Laurente's apology.

"Tulad nga nang sinabi ko Russu at palagi kong sinasabi, hindi dapat nagiging basehan ang ating nakaraan para manghusga ng pagkatao at sa pag-ako ng pagkakamali natin, iwan na natin ang mga pagkakamaling ito. Nawa'y lahat tayo may matingnan na bagong kinabukasan sa bagong tao na ito. At Russu, sa pagbatikos mo, sa pagsuporta sa pag-shutdown ng tahanang ito, tinatanggap ko ang pagpapakumbaba mo. Kahit ganon 'yung nangyari, naging bahagi ka na rin ng pamilya ito," Big Brother said.

On Sunday night, Laurente was the second housemate to leave the Big Brother house after receiving only 4.39 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

I’m sorry Russu you have just been evicted from the Big Brother House #PBB2ndEviction — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 3, 2021

His eviction means the other nominees, Aizyl Tandugon and Menchavez, will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

