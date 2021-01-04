On their 10th year, Marco Alcaraz hints at 1 more child. Here's Lara Quigaman's reply

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Lara Quigaman marked her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Marco Alcaraz.

Alcaraz took to Instagram not just to mark their anniversary but also to greet his wife a happy birthday.

"Before the day ends, I want to greet my beautiful wife, our super mom a happy happy birthday. Thanks for taking care of me and our kids! Parang kayang kaya mo pa na 1 pa. You the best!! Blessed to call you my wife," Alcaraz told Quigaman, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Posting sweet snaps from their dinner date, Quigaman had this to say to Alcaraz.

"10 years of marriage. 120 months, 521 weeks. 3,650 days as husband and wife. 87,600 hours. 5,256,000 minutes. 300,154,000 seconds of hugging, kissing, fighting, laughing, arguing, annoying each other only to kiss and laugh all over again. 1 decade already love and 3 kids in 10 years! I want more... more years, not kids ha?" Quigaman wrote in the caption.

"Love you, thank you for loving me and for putting up with me. Happy anniversary! Flooding my stories with some of my fave photos of us throughout our 10 years as husband and wife," she added.

Quigaman and Alcaraz first married in civil wedding rites in Vancouver, Canada on January 1, 2011. Two years later, they tied the knot again in Cavite on July 8, 2012.

Quigaman and Alcaraz welcomed their third child, Moses, just last September.

Baby Moses shares his birthday with his two-year-old brother, Tobias Nolan.

The couple's eldest child Noah turned 8 years old last November.

RELATED VIDEOS