LOOK: Meryll Soriano introduces newborn to ‘Lolo’ Willie, ‘Mommy 2’ Maricel

MANILA — Starting the new year with a new addition to her family, actress Meryll Soriano shared on Monday the latest snaps of her baby, this time with “Lolo” and “Mommy 2.”

On Instagram, Soriano posted a photo of her child cradled by screen veteran Maricel Soriano.

In its caption, she wrote: “Surprise visit from Mommy 2. Pinakaunang bisita! We love you, Mommy 2.”

Maricel is the sister of Meryll’s mother, Bec-Bec Soriano.

Meryll earlier shared a photo of her newborn with her father, TV host Willie Revillame, simply captioned, “Lolo”; as well as with her 13-year-old son with actor Bernard Palanca, Elijah, with the caption, “Brothers.”

Meryll first revealed having welcomed a newborn on New Year’s Day, with a snap of her with actor Joem Bacson and the baby.

The family photo confirmed then long-standing rumors that Soriano and Bascon have rekindled their romance, a full decade after they ended their first, year-long relationship in 2010.

From the archive: