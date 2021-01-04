How Maymay, Edward overcame their 'awkwardness' while filming 'Princess DayaReese'

MANILA – Maymay Entrata admitted that there was some awkwardness between her and Edward Barber when they reunited again last year to film their digital movie “Princess DayaReese.”

In an article by Push, Entrata revealed they addressed this by attending workshops to make everything seamless.

“Nung sinabi sa amin na mag-shu-shoot, siyempre hindi naman namin hahayaan na maging awkward kami. Nag-workshop kami at brineak dun ‘yung [awkwardness],” she said.

“Ang ginagawa namin sa workshop, nagkikita talaga kami. Kaya naging madali naman sa amin 'yung pagshu-shoot ng movie,” she added.

Entrata said she missed working with Barber, especially since it’s been a while since they had a project together.

“Na-miss ko ‘yung nagsu-suportahan kami sa isa’t isa, nagtutulungan kami, kung paano namin mapaganda ‘yung eksena. At na-miss kong makipaglaro sa kanya ng Mobile Legends,” she said.

Entrata also shared that she will always just be there for Barber as one of his best friends.

“Kahit ano man, kung meron ka mang pinagdaanan, nandito lang ako. Isa ako sa mga prayer warriors mo, pinag-pe-pray kita, hindi lang ikaw, pati ang pamilya mo. Sana maging maayos kayo lagi, lagi kayong maging malusog at lagi kang maging masaya,” she said.

“Kasi ako, support kita. Kung saan ka masaya, masaya na din ako para sa ’yo bilang matalik na kaibigan mo. Nandito lang ako para sa iyo, sa work man yan or off-cam, kahit saan pa.”

The love team of Entrata and Barber started three years ago while housemates on the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

In April 2020, the two young stars came out with a joint statement clarifying the status of their relationship, saying there’s no need for them to rush into a romantic relationship and that they will continue being best friends.

An offering by Star Cinema, “Princess DayaReese” follows Reese’s wacky misadventures as she tries to keep up the charade, that includes falling for a guy who knows her secret.

It also reunites Entrata and Barber with Barry Gonzalez, the director of the last movie the love team appeared in, 2018’s “Fantastica.”

“Princess DayaReese” is available for streaming on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, and on selected cinemas nationwide since January 1.

Its cast also includes Snooky Serna, Epy Quizon, Pepe Herrera, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Iggy Boy Flores, Neil Coleta, CJ Salonga, Gold Azeron, Christine Samson, Takuhei Kaneko, Big Mac Andaya, and Miko Penaloza.

Related video: