Bea Alonzo claims 2021 will be a 'spiritual year' for her

MANILA — Actress Bea Alonzo on Sunday took to social media to share her realizations on life as she welcomes the new year.

On Instagram, Alonzo said she hopes to emerge a better person in 2021.

"Let the sunshine in. Last year brought so many changes in my life, and changes can be terrifying when you think about it. But this year, I have decided to embrace all the transitions meant to make me grow. I have decided to embrace my reality. I am letting the waves take away all my worries, self-doubt, and fears. I am releasing myself," Alonzo, who decided to leave ABS-CBN's talent arm Star Magic last November, said.

The actress also shared her hope for a spiritual growth this year.

"And though we live in a world where changes are meant to happen, may it be the weather, trends, prices, or even people; I am sure that I have a God whose love for me will never change. So, I am claiming that this year will be a more spiritual year for me. I am taking a step towards knowing HIM and letting HIM take control of my destiny. Ikaw? Anong realizations mo?" she added.

ABS-CBN stressed that it respects Alonzo's decision.



"After a series of consultations, Bea Alonzo has decided to pursue her professional goals under a new talent management. Bea has subsequently advised ABS-CBN that she has appointed Ms. Shirley Kuan to represent her as manager. We respect her decision. ABS-CBN has full confidence that Ms. Kuan, an industry veteran, will manage Bea with the same attention and care that Star Magic has devoted to Bea’s professional career," ABS-CBN said in a statement released at the time.

"Even if Bea is no longer with Star Magic, she will always remain a Kapamilya."

Alonzo is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean film "A Moment to Remember" opposite Alden Richards.

The Korean film, which was was based in 2001 Japanese drama "Pure Soul" and released in November 2004, follows the love story of a woman who has early-onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

In her vlog posted on her YouTube channel last October, Alonzo said she wants to work with Richards in a movie because “he’s such a nice person.”

“I’ve worked with him, sobrang bait. Hindi lang siya, pati 'yung team niya. I had the best time with him,” she said.

Sharing what she thinks of him as an artist, Alonzo said: “I think he’s a very, very good actor. Napanood ko yung ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye.’ Sobrang galing nila ni Kathryn (Bernardo) doon.”

