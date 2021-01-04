After Russu's exit, Robi Domingo gives utmost respect to housemate's family

MANILA – Robi Domingo took to social media to express his thoughts following the eviction of Russu Larente from the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house on Sunday night.

Posting on Twitter, Domingo wrote: “I just want to give my utmost respect to Russu's family, most esp his kuya, whom I got to talk to.”

“We have to admit that something is wrong with the system... but it also gives us that opportunity to learn from each other and grow,” he added.

Domingo said everyone must remember that “there is always hope in humanity.”

Laurente’s "PBB" exit came after he admitted while on the show that he supported the shutdown of ABS-CBN last year. He has since apologized for it in a conversation with Big Brother, saying he was previously ill-informed about the issue.

When Laurente left the PBB house on Sunday, Domingo was one of those who welcomed him to the outside world by giving him a hug.

Robi gave Russu a hug #PBB2ndEviction pic.twitter.com/cUd0uiWYN9 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 3, 2021

“PBB” is currently on its ninth season and overall the 15th edition of the iconic program, where strangers from diverse backgrounds share a home and perform social tasks for months.

Since its 2005 premiere, “PBB” has produced several big-name stars, including Domingo, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, James Reid, Maymay Entrata, and Sam Milby, among others.

