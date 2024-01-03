Empress Schuck reveals recent miscarriage

MANILA — Actress Empress Schuck on Tuesday opened up that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

In an Instagram post, Schuck revealed that she was expecting two babies with husband Vino Guingona.

“From two embryos, to one, then to none. I'm still not sure how to talk about it. I just know that sometimes our plans for ourselves don't align with God's plans for us,” she said in the caption.

Schuck thanked Guingona, who currently serves as a councilor for the 2nd District of Zamboanga City, for providing her with the strength and comfort she needed during this challenging time.

"To my husband @vinoguingona who’s been by my side and making sure I feel alright through this puzzling experience, you are truly God’s blessing to me," she said.

"We may not exactly understand how we feel about this but having each other is enough to say that everything will be ok. To our family who showed us care and love, thank you and we appreciate all of you."

The actress's Instagram post was met with an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

"Hugs and prayers, Ate," wrote Sue Ramirez.

Melissa Ricks and Iya Villania also commented: "Love you, Empay ... In God's perfect time” and "So sorry to hear this, Empress," respectively.

Schuck and Guingona began their relationship in 2014 and tied the knot in 2021. Their daughter Athalia was born in 2015.

