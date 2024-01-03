Bela Padilla celebrates close bond with Kim Chiu

Actress Bela Padilla recently shared an appreciation post on social media dedicated to her friend and fellow actress, Kim Chiu.

Padilla's heartfelt message highlighted their similarities and the strengths that Chiu has brought into her life since 2017.

Padilla expressed her gratitude to Chiu, emphasizing their close connection and the laughter they have shared over the years.

"Appreciation post for my dear @chinitaprincess. For those who don't know, Kim and I are born a few days apart. And we're so alike in many, many ways," Padilla wrote, showcasing their uncanny resemblance and shared qualities.

The message also included a hopeful wish for the future, as Padilla manifested a great 2024 for both herself and Chiu, along with their mutual friend, Angelica Panganiban, referred to as "momsy" by the two actresses.

The post was accompanied by a candid photo of the two friends and was concluded with the hashtag #AngBeki, a term of endearment used to describe their close-knit friendship.

RELATED VIDEO: