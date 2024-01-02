All the local celebrity weddings in 2023

File photos.

MANILA — While 2023 may have been rocked with several high-profile celebrity breakups, love still wins for a number of stars who have tied the knot last year with their significant others.

Here are the celebrities who got married this 2023.

Glaiza de Castro and David Rainey

Actress Glaiza de Castro and her Irish husband David Rainey exchanged vows anew last January in Zambales.

De Castro and Rainey first got married in an intimate Celtic ceremony by a mountain cliff in October 2021 in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert

TV actors Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert are now married after 10 years together, they revealed last January.

Their exchange of vows came over two years after they got engaged in December 2020. In early 2021, they also marked a milestone as couple, as they decided to move in together and share a home.

Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo

Celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is now off the market as she tied the knot with her entrepreneur-partner Christopher Quimbo on Valentine’s Day.

The romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first became public in April 2022 when she posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach surprised her social media followers last May as she revealed that she is already married.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe uploaded a video that showed scenes from her beach wedding with travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey at North Island in Seychelles.

Based on the post's caption, they tied the knot on March 24.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the man behind the popular travel page Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020. They announced their engagement in May 2022.

Patch Magtanong and Joshua Cordoves

Beauty queen Patch Magtanong has tied the knot with her boyfriend, Joshua Cordoves.

The former Binibining Pilipinas International shared photos of her bridal look on Instagram, with the caption: "Call me wifey."

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde

Kapamilya actor and politician Arjo Atayde and actress-host Maine Mendoza are now officially a married couple after tying the knot in Baguio City last July.

Atayde and Mendoza exchanged their “I dos” at the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel after being a couple for more than four years.

Atayde and Mendoza first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

They got engaged in July 2022 but they never disclosed specific details on their wedding.

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez are now officially a married couple after tying the knot in Bali, Indonesia last July.

Salvador and Nuñez exchanged their “I dos” at the chapel of the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort, more than a year since they announced their engagement in April 2022.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.

Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" star Lovi Poe tied the knot with her fiancé Monty Blencowe in the United Kingdom.

The two exchanged vows during a ceremony held at the Cliveden House in England, which is a storied landmark built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham.

Maxine Medina and Timmy Llana

Actress-beauty queen Maxine Medina has tied the knot with her fiance, diving instructor Timmy Llana.

It was April last year when Medina and Llana got engaged. The actress also shared on social media Llana’s proposal, including a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring.

LJ Reyes and Philip Evangelista

LJ Reyes has officially tied the knot her non-showbiz partner, Philip Evangelista at Eatons Neck in New York.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Conti, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.

Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya

After four years of being together, actor-politician Jomari Yllana and former sexy actress Abby Viduya have finally tied the knot.

Viduya shared snaps taken from their wedding last November 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The intimate ceremony was witnessed by Andrei, Yllana's son with his former wife, actress Aiko Melendez.

Yllana proposed to Viduya, also known as Priscilla Almeda, in Hong Kong last August.

The former teen sweethearts reconnected in 2015 through social media. Their romance rekindled when Viduya visited Manila again in 2019.

Ella Pangilinan and Enrique Miranda

Ella Pangilinan, the eldest child of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, has married her long-time boyfriend Enrique Lhuillier Miranda.

In their recent cover feature on Metro Society, Ella and Miranda shared that they were introduced to each other by a common friend of Pangilinans and Lhuilliers.

Ella announced her engagement with Miranda in December last year.

Zeus Collins and Pauline Redondo

Hashtags member Zeus Collins is now married to Pauline Redondo.

In photos by Nice Print Photography, Collins shared that the ceremony was held at San Antonio, Zambales.

Collins proposed to Redondo during the Star Magic All-Star Games in May 2022.

Venus Raj and North Orillan

Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend, North Orillan.

Photos of their wedding which was held on December 12 in Pasig were uploaded online by their guests.

Raj is best known for placing fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2010. This started the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan

Actress Angelica Panganiban tied the knot with her businessman fiancé Gregg Homan on New Year's Eve.

The couple first revealed their engagement in a vlog uploaded in 2022, several weeks after Bean was born.

Panganiban and Homan first met in 2018 through the actress' friend, Cherry Pie Picache. At the time, Panganiban was taping a TV series in Subic, where Homan resides.

They officially became a couple in 2020, and Homan proposed to Panganiban on October 8, 2022. Their engagement occurred while Panganiban was pregnant with their first child.