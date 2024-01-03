Alfred Vargas, wife welcome 4th baby

MANILA — Actor-politician Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu welcomed their fourth child, she announced on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Espiritu revealed that their baby Aurora Sofia was born last December 26.

The couple have three other kids -- daughters Alexandra and Aryana, and son Alfredo Cristiano.

According to Vargas, his wife experienced hyperemesis gravidarum or severe nausea and vomiting during her pregnancy, as well as generalized anxiety disorder.

"She can’t even drink water nang hindi nagsusuka after. She lost several kilograms in the first three weeks. This is her second pregnancy with GAD (generalized anxiety disorder). And she experiences relentless anxiety and panic attacks (without any triggers)," the Quezon City councilor had said.

"Bed-rest siya buong first trimester. She even had mulitple days with IV just to get enough vitamins and treatment. We are hoping that things will get better each day that passes. So far, with God’s grace and the reliable support system that we have (doctors, experts, friends and family), Yasmine is able to steadfastly beat every challenge that arrives," he continued.

