Promotional photo for K-pop group TWICE's 11th extended play, 'Between 1&2,' released in August 2022. Photo: Twitter/@JYPETWICE



K-pop girl group TWICE announced Tuesday it would put out a new English single later this month, ahead of releasing its 12th extended play (EP).

In a Twitter post, TWICE revealed it would release the all-English track titled "Moonlight Sunrise" on January 20.

"Moonlight Sunrise" serves as a pre-release single for the nine-member act's upcoming 12th EP, which is scheduled to drop in March.

The group and its management, JYP Entertainment, have yet to give further details on the EP.

The new record follows TWICE's 11th EP, "Between 1&2," which was released last August and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Comprised of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, TWICE was formed through the 2015 survival program "Sixteen." The group debuted in October of the same year with the EP "The Story Begins," led by the single "Like Ooh-Ahh."

Over the years, the group gained popularity for its string of upbeat bubblegum pop and dance-pop singles, including "Cheer Up," "TT," and "What Is Love?".

