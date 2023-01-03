MANILA – After celebrating New Year with former husband Cesar Montano and his current partner, actress Sunshine Cruz made sure to stress to netizens the message of their family photo – forgiveness.

In the comment section of their family photo on New Year’s Eve, Cruz said their family chose forgiveness and the co-parenting setup.

This as the Instagram post received mixed reactions from netizens with some criticizing the actress for being too close to Montano recently.

“I guess not a lot of people will understand but this is our family and whatever works and makes the children happy, dun kami. Para sa mga anak,” she said in the comment section.

Cruz added that Montano is blessed to have Kath Angeles in his life, noting that she is “beautiful in and out.”

“She accepted and loved my kids and I appreciate her so much.”

In the end, the veteran actress reminded their fans to just focus on positivity: “Masarap po mabuhay ng may pagpapatawad at pagmamahal sa puso.”

Cruz and Montano celebrated New Year together along with the actor’s current partner and their own set of children. Montano’s older son Diego Loyzaga was also present.

In the said post, Cruz thanked her ex-husband and Angeles for hosting their dinner.

In early December, Cruz opened up about having an amicable setup with her ex-husband and his girlfriend.

Cruz and Montano separated in 2013, and for a time had a legal battle which they have since settled. They have three daughters together.

The first public indication of friendly ties between Cruz and Montano was in August, when they posed for a photo together during the 18th birthday party of their daughter Sam. They were accompanied by Angeles, as well as Cruz’s partner at the time, Macky Mathay.

