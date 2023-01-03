'Malaki ka na': Joross amuses fans as he 'scolds' Sandara

MANILA – Sandara Park and Joross Gamboa left their followers amused following their social media banter with the actor seemingly exasperated at “scolding” the Korean star.

Their online exchange began after Park shared a photo of her in a bikini taken during her Bohol vacation to welcome the New Year.

“Happy new year,” the Korean star captioned her post.

To which, Gamboa replied: “hayyy…. Di na kita mapipigilan. Malaki ka na… 2023 na…”

Fascinated at how Gamboa remains protective of her, Park said: “@joross_gamboa oo tama yan!!! D nako 19 yrs old na hinatid sundo mo and pakain sa gerrys grill!!! Hahaha.”

“Totoong childhood friends nga tayo noh?! Hay ang bilis ng panahon but we remain as good friends!!! Happy new year chuross!!!” Park added.

Park and Gamboa became friends when they joined ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.

That’s where Park started her showbiz career before achieving worldwide fame as a member of the K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009.

