Belle Mariano joins the family of Donny Pangilinan in ringing in 2023. Instagram: @gabvalenciano

MANILA — Actress-singer Belle Mariano joined her leading man Donny Pangilinan’s clan in celebrating the New Year, in the latest indication of the deepening bond between the screen couple in real life.

While the stars of “An Inconvenient Love” did not share updates about the gathering on social media, Pangilinan’s cousin, singer and music producer Gab Valenciano, posted a family photo that included Mariano.

“Starting the year right with my favorite people,” Gab captioned the photo.

Gab is the son of music icon Gary Valenciano, whose wife, talent manager Angeli Pangilinan, is a sister of Donny’s father Anthony.

Mariano was notably one of the few non-family members who were welcomed by the Pangilinans at the get-together, along with the fiancé of Gab Pangilinan, her “Mula sa Buwan” co-star Myke Salomon. Gab’s father, Joseph, is another sibling of Anthony.

The New Year’s Day reunion of the Pangilinans was not the first time Mariano joined the actor’s family for a non-showbiz event. In November, Pangilinan confirmed that Mariano has been on a beach trip with his family at least once.

Early this month, the two also went on break from the promotional activities for “An Inconvenient Love” in Dubai, to fulfill their deal of skydiving together. Pangilinan’s sister, Hannah, was with the screen partners at the time.

During the campaign season of the 2022 elections, Mariano was also spotted frequently with Pangilinan’s kin. The two were among the high-profile personalities who endorsed the vice-presidential bid of former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Donny’s uncle, as well as the candidacy of former Vice President Leni Robredo for president.

Despite numerous indications of their deep bond behind the cameras, Pangilinan and Mariano have opted to keep mum on whether they are officially a couple.

In an interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, who happens to be a close family friend of the Pangilinans, Mariano was quizzed directly whether she and her leading man are together in real life.

Mariano did not give a precise answer as to their status, but did say: “I enjoy his company now. I saw his interview, and he’s right, we’re both in a happy place.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC