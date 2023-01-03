Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria welcomed 2023 with her loved ones and son Thirdy in Japan.

Sta. Maria turned to social media to greet everyone a happy new year as she uploaded snaps of their trip abroad.





"Happy New Year from me and my family! Lord, Whether I leave behind a year of joy or of trial and difficulties, I pause to give THANKS. Thank You for being with me everyday of the year. Thank You for making all things NEW and for giving me the grace of fresh starts and new beginnings. Remind me of your presence in the days to come even when I feel pushed and rushed by busyness. The same I pray for the one reading this today. May the New Year bring us an abundance of amazing opportunities, beautiful moments, growth from challenges, and joyful experiences," she wrote.

Thirdy is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

Early December, Sta. Maria bagged the Best Actress award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for portraying the role of a betrayed and vengeful wife in "The Broken Marriage Vow," the ABS-CBN adaptation of the British series "Doctor Foster."

