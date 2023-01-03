Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo welcomed the New Year by the beach along with their children.

As seen in their Instagram pages, Mercado and Trillo were with their daughter Dylan, and their sons Jazz and Calix at a private island resort in Coron, Palawan wherew they ushered in 2023.

“Our Gang. 2023,” Trillo captioned one of his posts.

Mercado gave birth to Dylan, her first child with Trillo, last April 25. Jazz is her son with her former boyfriend Patrick Garcia, while Calix is Trillo’s son with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

In a previous post, Trillo said he feels fortunate that their family has Mercado in their lives.

“Ang role mo bilang babae, bilang ina at asawa, napakahirap pala. Bilib ako sa ’yo, kasi kayang kaya mo lahat, you make it look so easy,” Trillo said.

“Ang swerte namin na kasama ka namin sa mga buhay namin, kaya nandito lang din kami parati para sa iyo,” he added.

Mercado, for her part, described Trillo as a “husband and dad with the heart of gold.”

The two tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding last November 2021.

