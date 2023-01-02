Ina Raymundo thanks taxi driver for returning son's phone

Ina Raymundo poses with the taxi driver who returned her son's cellphone. Screenshot from Raymundo's Instagram account

MANILA — Actress Ina Raymundo thanked Monday a taxi driver for his act of kindness towards her family.

In an Instagram story, Raymundo posed with the good samaritan named Mike for returning her son's phone.

"Maraming salamat, Mike, driver ng RMJJ taxi! My son left his cellphone in his car but he returned it to us," Raymundo said in the caption.

Raymundo lauded the driver for his gesture which she felt was a good way to start the year.

"Nakakatuwa at may mga tao pa talaga na may ginintuang puso. Pinaganda mo ang pagpasok ng 2023 namin. May God bless you always," she added.

Raymundo, who was most recently seen in the teleserye "2 Good 2 Be True," actively shares updates about her family on social media, aside from chronicling her showbiz engagements.

