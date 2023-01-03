MANILA – As the safety measures against COVID-19 eased in 2022, many celebrities and other personalities have finally decided to ring wedding bells and begin the married phase of their lives.
After simple ceremonies in the past two years due to the pandemic, wedding celebrations in 2022 turned extravagant and elaborate yet still meaningful.
Netizens were sent abuzz when “Crash Landing On You” lead stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their marriage a year after confirming their relationship -- much to the delight of their legion of followers across the world.
Fans celebrated Hyun and Son’s relationship which started from being a love team in the hit Netflix series to eventually a real-life couple.
Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also given the spotlight in 2022 as they continued to prove that love is sweeter the second time around.
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot twice this year, with the second one in lavish style in front of friends and family at Affleck's 35-hectare waterfront compound in Georgia.
Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported. Guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.
In the Philippines, Filipino sports hero and Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz made sure that July 26 will forever be special to her – not only for winning the gold on that day in 2021 but also for exchanging I do's with Julius Naranjo on the exact date.
Diaz celebrated her first Olympic gold anniversary as a married woman to Naranjo when they tied the knot in Baguio City that featured an entourage with some of the high-profile names in politics, sports, and business.
Not only that, netizens were in awe of the elaborate wedding reception at the Baguio Convention Center which theme befitted Diaz best – gold.
Captured by Niceprint Photography, the venue transformed into an extravagant, garden-like paradise, dominated by gold and white motif with huge golden rings hung from the ceiling, resembling the logo of the Olympics where Diaz wrote history as the first-ever Filipino athlete to win a gold medal.
But one of the biggest surprises this year was when the phenomenal box office star Vice Ganda revealed that he and his partner Ion Perez “got married” in the US in October 2021 but announced belatedly in February.
According to Vice, they were engaged as early as February 21, 2020 but were uncertain how they would go about being formally wedded.
In the Philippines, no existing law recognizes same-sex marriage or union. So, when Vice Ganda held a concert in Las Vegas the year after that, the couple took it also as an opportunity to finally realize their dream of exchanging vows.
Vice said that while the ceremony in Las Vegas does not have any legal bearing in the Philippines, it is no less significant for him and Perez as it is the ultimate “celebration of love,” not only between them but from those who have supported them.
Here are the celebrities and other personalities who entered into a new chapter in their lives in 2022:
Elaine Duran
“Tawag ng Tanghalan” Season 3 grand winner Elaine Duran opened 2022 with a milestone as she married partner Richmond Pengson on New Year’s Day in a civil wedding ceremony. She also announced that they will be welcoming their first child soon.
Bryan Santos and Marlann Flores
Almost a year after they got engaged, celebrity sweethearts Bryan Santos and Marlann Flores tied the knot in January 2022. Santos and Flores got engaged in February 2021.
Santos is the nephew of former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio and Star Cinema head Malou Santos.
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon
South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon surprised their legion of followers when they shared a glimpse of their wedding photoshoot in January, where the two actors stunned as a couple. In May, Park gave birth to a baby boy.
Champ Lui Pio and Claire Nery
Musician Champ Lui Pio is now a married man after exchanging I do's with his partner Claire Nery in January. The Hale frontman shared photos from their wedding attended by their family and a few of their close friends.
Vice Ganda and Ion Perez
Vice Ganda and Ion Perez surprised the public last February when they revealed they got “married” in Las Vegas in October 2021. Through a vlog, Vice shared their Las Vegas commitment ceremony which they both regard as their wedding.
The ceremony happened in The Little Vegas Chapel where the couple exchanged vows in Filipino. The comedian first confirmed his relationship with Perez in October 2019 after a "Magpasikat" performance on "It's Showtime.
Glaiza de Castro and David Rainey
Glaiza de Castro tied the knot with her partner David Rainey, as she announced on YouTube in February. The couple made the announcement in their very first vlog entry posted in their joint channel.
As seen in the three-minute clip, De Castro and Rainey got married in an intimate ceremony by a mountain cliff, which was attended only by a very few people.
Geoff Eigenmann and Maya Flores
Almost three years after their engagement, actor Geoff Eigenmann and singer Maya Flores finally tied the knot in February. The couple's Christian wedding was officiated by Pastor Bodie Cruz, the son of screen veteran Tirso Cruz III.
Barbie Hsu and Wang Xiaofei
Months after getting divorced from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu decided to get married again last March. DJ Koo Jun Yup made the surprise announcement of their marriage via Instagram which was reposted by Hsu herself in her own account.
In the translation provided by an online article on allkpop.com, Koo Jun Yup supposedly said he heard about Hsu’s divorce and immediately searched for her number to reach out. Hsu rose to fame in the Philippines for playing Shan Cai in the phenomenal Taiwanese TV series “Meteor Garden” in 2001.
Erich Gonzales and Mateo Rafael Lorenzo
Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales married her boyfriend, businessman Mateo Rafael Lorenzo, in March after years of dating each other. The wedding was announced in a “marriage banns” bulletin board in a church in Metro Manila, which was spotted by fans.
The actress never posted a photo of her wedding.
Wilma Doesnt and Gerick Parin
In March, actress and model Wilma Doesnt finally walked down the aisle, almost a year after she and her boyfriend Gerick Parin got engaged. Doesnt and Parin got engaged on her birthday in July 2021 while she was hosting an event.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
“Crash Landing on You” stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot at the Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel last March.
According to Korean media, around 300 guests together with the couple's family and friends attended the wedding including actors Gong Hyo-jin, Lee Min-jung, Uhm Ji-won, Oh Yoon-ah, Jung Hae-in, Ahn Sung-ki, Park Joong-hoon, and Ha Ji-won.
The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.
Junnie Boy and Vivien Iligan
Social media content creators Marlon “Junnie Boy” Velasquez, Jr. and Vivien Iligan have tied the knot. The two exchanged vows last March at the Divine Mercy Parish Church in Silang, Cavite. The reception was held at Alta Veranda de Tibig.
Velasquez and Iligan have been together since 2017. They share a child together.
Sam YG and Essa Santos
Sam Gogna, known to many as radio disc jockey and host Sam YG, got married to pageant executive Essa Santos in March. Gogna announced his engagement with Santos in January last year.
Tippy Dos Santos and Miguel Porcuna
Former MYX VJ Tippy Dos Santos and her boyfriend Miguel Porcuna have also tied the knot this year. The two got married in April after postponing their wedding last January amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country at that time.
The couple had a Christian wedding, and their reception was hosted by Dos Santos’ former batchmates at MYX, Robi Domingo and Ai dela Cruz.
Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana exchanged their I dos last May. Tanner and Fabiana were former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother," although they joined at different points of the 2016 season.
Joe Vargas and Bianca Yanga
Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Joe Vargas tied the knot with his long-time partner Bianca Yanga last June.The couple exchanged vows in Batangas on June 8. Vargas rose to fame in 2010 as part of the “Pinoy Big Brother” teen edition with James Reid as winner and Bang as runner-up.
Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero
After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally tied the knot on June 9. The couple's civil wedding was presided over by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos.
Last year, Miles revealed in an interview that she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hidliyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo
Hidilyn Diaz and her boyfriend Julius Naranjo exchanged their “I do’s” on July 26 in Baguio City, which also coincided with the first anniversary of Diaz's triumph in the Tokyo Olympics where she ended the country's long wait for a gold medal in the Summer Games.
Diaz looked gorgeous on her wedding day wearing a Francis Libiran creation when she walked down the aisle. Top personalities from the field of politics, sports, entertainment, and business were part of the wedding's entourage.
Zia Quizon and Aleksa Rahul
Zsa Zsa Padilla and Dolphy’s daughter Zia Quizon got married with Aleksa Rahul in Serbia in July. Her wedding, however, was marred with controversy as no photos of their wedding were released on social media.
Quizon had a witty response to netizens who have been questioning her about the wedding with a photo of her hands with her husband, wearing their wedding rings to end speculations.
Ynna Asistio and Bully Carbonel
A week after getting engaged, actress Ynna Asistio tied the knot with her partner Bully Carbonel in August. “Blessings after blessings,” was how Asistio described the successive milestones of her engagement on July 31, wedding on August 8, and their first pregnancy.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last July in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed, court records showed. The couple tied the knot Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada, that was seen by AFP.
The couple then had a lavish ceremony for the second wedding event at the "Good Will Hunting" star's estate, US media reported.
Shaira Luna and Cocoy Aranas
In-demand fashion photographer Shaira Luna tied the knot in August with her long-time partner Cocoy Aranas in an intimate ceremony in Intramuros. Luna wore a lace vintage dress, which she accessorized with a half-cap and a pair of gloves, that only cost her P100.
Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton
Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are finally married after over a decade together. The actor and the beauty queen exchanged wedding vows in September at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite.
They got engaged in September 2021 and belatedly announced the milestone in June this year.
Donita Rose and Felson Palad
Filipino-American actress, TV host and former MTV Asia VJ Donita Rose officially tied the knot with her beau, gospel recording artist Felson Palad in September. Rose separated from her ex-husband Eric Villarama, with whom she co-parents their son, in 2016.
Serena Dalrymple and Thomas Bredillet
Former actress Serena Dalrymple, best remembered for her child-star roles, marked a personal milestone last October as she tied the knot with her partner in the US. Dalrymple, 32, got married to her French-American boyfriend of four years, Thomas Bredillet, at a lakeside ceremony.
Mari Jasmine and Michael Concepcion
Model, TV host, and blogger Mari Jasmine got married to her boyfriend, businessman Michael Concepcion. Mari Jasmine also announced that she is expecting her first child.