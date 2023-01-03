Photos from Hidilyn Diaz, Vice Ganda, and VAST Ent Instagram accounts

MANILA – As the safety measures against COVID-19 eased in 2022, many celebrities and other personalities have finally decided to ring wedding bells and begin the married phase of their lives.

After simple ceremonies in the past two years due to the pandemic, wedding celebrations in 2022 turned extravagant and elaborate yet still meaningful.

Netizens were sent abuzz when “Crash Landing On You” lead stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their marriage a year after confirming their relationship -- much to the delight of their legion of followers across the world.

Fans celebrated Hyun and Son’s relationship which started from being a love team in the hit Netflix series to eventually a real-life couple.

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also given the spotlight in 2022 as they continued to prove that love is sweeter the second time around.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot twice this year, with the second one in lavish style in front of friends and family at Affleck's 35-hectare waterfront compound in Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported. Guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.

In the Philippines, Filipino sports hero and Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz made sure that July 26 will forever be special to her – not only for winning the gold on that day in 2021 but also for exchanging I do's with Julius Naranjo on the exact date.

Diaz celebrated her first Olympic gold anniversary as a married woman to Naranjo when they tied the knot in Baguio City that featured an entourage with some of the high-profile names in politics, sports, and business.

Not only that, netizens were in awe of the elaborate wedding reception at the Baguio Convention Center which theme befitted Diaz best – gold.

Captured by Niceprint Photography, the venue transformed into an extravagant, garden-like paradise, dominated by gold and white motif with huge golden rings hung from the ceiling, resembling the logo of the Olympics where Diaz wrote history as the first-ever Filipino athlete to win a gold medal.

But one of the biggest surprises this year was when the phenomenal box office star Vice Ganda revealed that he and his partner Ion Perez “got married” in the US in October 2021 but announced belatedly in February.

According to Vice, they were engaged as early as February 21, 2020 but were uncertain how they would go about being formally wedded.

In the Philippines, no existing law recognizes same-sex marriage or union. So, when Vice Ganda held a concert in Las Vegas the year after that, the couple took it also as an opportunity to finally realize their dream of exchanging vows.

Vice said that while the ceremony in Las Vegas does not have any legal bearing in the Philippines, it is no less significant for him and Perez as it is the ultimate “celebration of love,” not only between them but from those who have supported them.

Here are the celebrities and other personalities who entered into a new chapter in their lives in 2022: