'Dream Maker': Drei, Asi, Jeromy, Pan-pan get bonus points for 2nd mission

Drei Amahan, Jeromy Batac, Asi Gatdula, and Pan-Pan Rosas during the evaluations of the second mission of "Dream Maker". Screenshots from Dream Maker YouTube channel.

MANILA — Four "Dream Maker" contestants got additional points after topping their respective groups in the second mission which started this weekend.

For the second mission, the remaining 44 hopefuls will be battling it out for the position of best vocals, dancer, and rapper. There will be 8 songs of which 3 are dance and vocal songs, while the remaining 2 are rap songs.

The member with the highest score will get additional 50 points and the best vocals, dancer, and rapper of the batch will get another additional 50 points.

The first group to perform was Team A-7 with the song "Bang" and Drei Amahan was the top scorer followed, in order, by Matt Cruz, Reyster Yton, Winston Pineda, Jom Aceron, and Lem Malubay.

"Sobrang worth it. Ang laking bagay po na nakakuha ako ng 50 points para lang po makaangat ka sa next round," Amahan said.

Jeromy Batac of Team Ambizion led the group for another dance song "Amazon," followed, in order, by Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, KL Socobos, Kyler Chua, Ishiro Incapas, and Mathew Cruz.

"Sobrang saya ko po nun kasi binigay ko po talaga 'yung best ko and naa-appreciate po nila (judge) 'yun," Batac said.

Asi Gatdula of Team 4 Wrecker got the highest score for their rap song "Marikit" followed by Jay Lagatao, Jules Indiola, and Luiz Aguaviva.

"Thankful po ako that time kasi ako pa rin 'yung naging Top 1. Very grateful din po ako at the same time kasi gawa nung additional 50 points pa rin po 'yun. Sa totoo lang, kahit one point lang ang kulang mo, pwede kang matanggal dito so ang laking bagay nung 50 points," Gatdula said.

Amahan, Batac, and Gatdula are all part of the Top 7 after the first mission along with Malizon, Cabais, and Incapas.

Meanwhile, Pan-Pan Rosas led his group Team BTB for their vocal song "Habang Buhay" followed, in order, by Kerwin Buenafe, Karl Villamar, Joshua Nubla, and Macky Tuason.

"Hindi ko po talaga alam kung magiging masaya po talaga ako eh. Sabi ko rin po sa sarili ko na, paano 'yung ka-groupmates ko?" Rosas said.

Four acts remain to determine who will get the additional scores before the second cut of the competition.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

