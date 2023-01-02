The queens of 'Drag Den Philippines' garbed as popular ABS-CBN villains. Screenshot

MANILA — After channeling TV villains, the queens of "Drag Den Philippines" Season 1 transformed into characters of ABS-CBN fantaseryes in their latest theme wear challenge.

In the fourth episode, the queens were tasked to wear looks inspired by local fantasy TV series.

O-A went for a transformation based on Anne Curtis' "Kampanerang Kuba," while Aries Night came as "Agua Bendita," played by both Xyriel Manabat and Andi Eigenmann.

Barbie-Q rode the waves with her interpretation of "Marina" portrayed by Claudine Barreto.

Lady Gagita, meanwhile, won her first challenge and also got the advantage for the next round in the episode.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: