Lady Gagita gets her first win during the musical challenge of "Drag Den Philippines" season 1. Screenshot from Prime Video

MANILA — Lady Gagita won her first challenge and also got the advantage for the next round in the latest episode of "Drag Den Philippines" season 1 that aired Thursday.

In the fourth episode, Sassa Gurl announced the rankings for the Filipino folklore challenge: Maria Christina and Barbie-Q tied for the top spot, followed by NAIA, who ranked 2nd place anew.

Pura Luka Vega and Shewarma were tied in the 3rd spot followed by Lady Gagita in 4th place. O-A and Aries Night were called last, with the latter settling for the bottom slot.

For their fourth challenge, the queens were divided into two groups and performed in a musical with the song "May Kapa". They also had to channel Pinoy fantaserye characters for their theme wear.

The second group which composed of Shewarma, Maria Cristina, O-A, and Aries Night got the better scores but Lady Gagita, from the first group, won the round.

"I really think that Lady Gagita had a great week and when she came out here for theme wear, she's like, 'If I win this round, we’re [going to] all get bonuses,'" Manila Luzon said during the deliberation with KZ Tandingan and Nicole Cordoves.

Lady Gagita challenged Aries Night for the "dragdagulan" and won the match-up, affording her the opportunity to have one-on-one mentorship with the next guest judge.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

