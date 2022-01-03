MANILA – Joross Gamboa and his wife Katz Saga rang in the New Year away from their children.

Based on his Instagram update, they only communicated through video call on New Year’s Eve because Gamboa and Saga chose to isolate themselves due to an exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Kung napansin ninyo 'di namin kasama mga anak namin. First time namin silang 'di nakasama, salubong ng New Year pa! Actually na-expose kasi kami sa may COVID kaya agad-agad kaming nag-quarantine sa bahay for 5 days bago pa RT-PCR at ang mga anak namin sa lolo at lola na muna sa Quezon,” Gamboa explained.

While it is sad not to be with their kids during this special occasion, Gamboa said they would like to be responsible citizens and not spread the virus if ever they caught it.

“Mas pinili kasi namin maging responsible at pinagpalit ang panandaliang kaligayahan para sa kapakanan ng ibang tao. Wala naman kami COVID-19 pero naninigurado kami,” he said.

The actor also urged everyone to take safety precautions and follow health protocols because there’s still an ongoing pandemic.

“'Wag natin kalimutan may COVID-19 parin! Kamag-anak namin sa US, Italy pati dito Pinas may mga COVID-19 na ultimo kapatid ko at friends niya na nakuha nila sa Población,” he said.

“Anyways bukod sa pag-iingat at pagmamalasakit sa ibang tao, wala na tayong ibang magagawa kung 'di kumapit kay Lord. Let’s all focus on Jesus Christ so we can have peace! God bless everyone!”