MANILA -- Nearly 30 years after it was formed, Parokya ni Edgar remains one of the of the most popular Pinoy rock bands in the country.

Formed in the early '90s, Parokya ni Edgar is known for their hits such as "Harana," "Halaga," and "Buloy."

On Instagram, the band's frontman Chito Miranda credited the band's longevity in the music industry to the people they have worked with through the years.

Miranda talked about his band when he shared through his social media post his conversation with his wife Neri Miranda while they were listening to Parokya's latest album "Borbolen" on New Year's Eve.

"Sinoundtrip ko ulit 'yung bagong album namin nung bisperas ng bagong taon, habang nakatambay sa tapat ng bonfire. Sobrang amazed na amazed ako sa talent and skill ng mga kabanda ko, at ng mga artists and engineers that were involved in creating the album, at sobrang thankful ako kasi I got (and get) to work with them. Bawat song, I'd point out to Neri kung gaano kagaling 'yung kabanda ko, or 'yung katrabaho namin na artist, arranger, or engineer on that track, and explain to her kung paano at gaano nila pinaganda 'yung kanta," Miranda mused.

His wife then asked him if he doesn't want to give credit to himself.

"Napa-isip ako... Sabi ko, 'Alam ko naman na magaling ako (sabay tawa ng slight) pero 'di talaga dumaan sa utak ko at all na may kinalaman ako sa kagandahan ng mga kanta.' (kahit ako pa 'yung sumulat hahaha) Hindi ako nagpapaka-humble ha? Hindi ko lang talaga na-isip. Kaya din siguro tumagal ang Parokya eh. Kasi we rely on, and appreciate the people we work with, and credit them when we come up with something that we like and enjoy... more so than ourselves. We always think that it's somebody else's 'fault' why maganda ang isang kanta... instead of saying na 'kasalanan ko ung bakit maganda 'yan.'"

In the end, Miranda said this is why he doesn't see himself as a solo artist.

"Kaya hindi talaga ako pwede mag-solo eh. Maliban sa fact na ayoko mag-isa at mas masaya talaga pag sama-sama, tumatak na sa ulo ko na hindi ko kaya gumawa ng magandang kanta na wala 'yung mga kabanda ko, at 'yung mga katrabaho namin. Again, hindi ako nagpapaka-humble ha! Aware lang ako na mas maganda 'yung kalalabasan ng mga ginagawa kong kanta sa tulong ng mga kabanda ko, at mga taong nakapaligid sa amin... and I acknowledge the fact that I am blessed to be working with talented people like them."