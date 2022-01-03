MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Shanaia Gomez is still in disbelief now that she's in the "outside world."

Gomez, a Rise artist, was the seventh evictee in the current season of the reality show. She was evicted together with Benedix Ramos.

"It's so unreal. Like it's so crazy until now, I still haven't got used to the idea that I am in the outside world na talaga. Sometimes I forget na wala na akong lapel. Sometimes I feel that there are still cameras on the walls. It's so crazy but I love being in the outside world. I am so happy, I've been so overwhelmed with this support in a great way," Gomez said In Star Magic's "Inside News."

"There are no words that can express how grateful and how happy I am. I really did not expect this at all," she said, adding that reading reactions and comments from her fans and supporters made her cry.

Asked what she learned after she became a housemate, she said: "I've learned how to handle lots of different personalities. I learned to how to be with people. I never lived with anyone that wasn't my family before. I learned a lot about myself as a person. Before entering Kuya's house, I had no idea that the feelings of other people affect me as well," said Gomez.

"I started writing for the first time, some music," she added

Prior to "PBB," Gomez tried to enter showbiz in 2016 through commercial modeling. The following year, she planned to try acting but her difficulty in the Filipino language hindered her at first.

Two years later, Gomez joined “Idol Philippines” where she reached the mid-rounds.