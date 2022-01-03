Warner Bros. reveals lineup of movies in 2022

Now that cinemas have reopened, albeit with limited capacities, Warner Bros. has revealed its lineup of movies for 2022.

Almost a dozen new titles were introduced on Monday, with “The Matrix: Resurrections” serving as the studio’s opening salvo.

Check out the list of Warner Bros. formidable line-up of films for the New Year.

THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS (January 12)

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes this the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.



KING RICHARD (February 16)

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”).



THE BATMAN (March 2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. The film also features Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin.



FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (April 2022)

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?



DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (May 2022)

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel (Luna) — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.



ELVIS

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).



BLACK ADAM

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Jaume Collet-Serra directs this action-adventure which also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.



SALEM’S LOT

Gary Dauberman (“The Nun”) directs this horror thriller based on the book by Stephen King. Haunted by an incident from his childhood, author Ben Mears returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant.



DON’T WORRY DARLING

A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Olivia Wilde directs this psychological thriller which also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.



THE FLASH

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen aka The Flash, who pushes the limits of his superpowers in the DC superhero’s first-ever standalone feature film. Directed by Andy Muschietti (“IT”), this action adventure also stars Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton.



AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The cast includes Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman