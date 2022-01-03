MANILA -- Celebrity couple Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz marked their 11th wedding anniversary.

To mark their special occassion, the two took to social media to share their message for each other.

"The best way to celebrate 11 years of marriage doesn't always have to be a grand celebration, basta magkasama ok na ok tayo.. .I love you dada," Quigaman wrote on her Instagram page as a caption to her photo with Alcaraz and their children.

For his part, Alcaraz paid tribute to the beauty queen-turned-actress for being a perfect mother and wife.

"Bago matapos ang araw na ito I wanna greet my gorgeous wife happy anniversary. Maraming salamat for loving us unconditionally. You are the perfect wife and mother... I'm not perfect but Iahat ng sweldo ko sa 'yo. Mahal na mahal kita. Submit yourself to your wives and you will have a happy marriage," Alcaraz wrote, using hashtags such as #HappyWifeHappyLife and #asawatipsnimarco.

Quigaman and Alcaraz first married in civil wedding rites in Vancouver, Canada on January 1, 2011. Two years later, they tied the knot again in Cavite on July 8, 2012.

Quigaman and Alcaraz welcomed their third child Moses in September 2020.



