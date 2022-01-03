MANILA – Kris Aquino has noticeably removed her social media posts with her fiancé, former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

A quick glance at her Instagram page reveals that her posts with Sarmiento are no longer visible.

The now missing posts include the one where Aquino announced their engagement, and their photo where they had a date at a popular fast food chain, among others.

Aquino’s last post where she mentioned Sarmiento was the one which she made on Christmas Day where she hit back her bashers after they supposedly accused the former TV host and actress of politicizing the relief drive for victims of Typhoon Odette.

The couple first made public their relationship in August, followed by Aquino’s announcement of their engagement on October 24.

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star Yap. They had a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed son Bimby two years later in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.